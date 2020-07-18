All apartments in Foley
1152 Caer Beris Ct
1152 Caer Beris Ct

1152 Caer Beris Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Caer Beris Ct, Foley, AL 36535

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Arbor Walk, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is minutes away from the city of Foley and the white sandy beaches of Gulf Shores. This home is located on this culdesac! Comes with upgrades such as granite countertops in the kitchen, cultured marble in all bathrooms and luxury vinyl planking throughout the home! As you enter the home and walk down the hallway you'll find the spacious family room, kitchen and breakfast area. This split floorplan is a must see! Two bedrooms share a bathroom through a connecting hallway completely separate from the master suite. Come see how the covered back patio is the perfect spot to sit and relax. Call today to schedule your showing.
-Lot 4 Arbor Walk
-3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
-1463 sqft
-Everest Floor Plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have any available units?
1152 Caer Beris Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Foley, AL.
What amenities does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have?
Some of 1152 Caer Beris Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Caer Beris Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Caer Beris Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Caer Beris Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 Caer Beris Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Caer Beris Ct offers parking.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Caer Beris Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have a pool?
No, 1152 Caer Beris Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have accessible units?
No, 1152 Caer Beris Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Caer Beris Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 Caer Beris Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1152 Caer Beris Ct has units with air conditioning.
