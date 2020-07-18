1152 Caer Beris Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Arbor Walk, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is minutes away from the city of Foley and the white sandy beaches of Gulf Shores. This home is located on this culdesac! Comes with upgrades such as granite countertops in the kitchen, cultured marble in all bathrooms and luxury vinyl planking throughout the home! As you enter the home and walk down the hallway you'll find the spacious family room, kitchen and breakfast area. This split floorplan is a must see! Two bedrooms share a bathroom through a connecting hallway completely separate from the master suite. Come see how the covered back patio is the perfect spot to sit and relax. Call today to schedule your showing.

-Lot 4 Arbor Walk

-3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

-1463 sqft

-Everest Floor Plan