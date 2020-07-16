All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

936 Keystone Circle

936 Keystone Circle · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

936 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL 35214
Smithfield Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Enter into a grand living and dining space with a sunken living room, wood slatted ceiling, and direct access to the fenced in back porch, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has been updated with all black appliances, and a rock faced back-splash. There is a very spacious master with 2 walk-in closets and a relaxing en suite with a separate tub and stand-up shower.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Keystone Circle have any available units?
936 Keystone Circle has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Keystone Circle have?
Some of 936 Keystone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Keystone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
936 Keystone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Keystone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Keystone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 936 Keystone Circle offer parking?
No, 936 Keystone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 936 Keystone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Keystone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Keystone Circle have a pool?
No, 936 Keystone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 936 Keystone Circle have accessible units?
No, 936 Keystone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Keystone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Keystone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
