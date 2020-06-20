8613 9th Ct South

Amenities

2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Microwave



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Basement

Carport

Fenced Yard

*Small pets/no aggressive breeds/requires to pay a deposit

New tenants are responsible for lawn mowing



*Small pets/no aggressive breeds/requires to pay a deposit

New tenants are responsible for lawn mowing



