Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8613 9th Ct South

8613 9th Court South · (205) 545-8474
Location

8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8613 9th Ct South · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Basement
Carport
Fenced Yard
*Small pets/no aggressive breeds/requires to pay a deposit
New tenants are responsible for lawn mowing

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5818410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 9th Ct South have any available units?
8613 9th Ct South has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 9th Ct South have?
Some of 8613 9th Ct South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 9th Ct South currently offering any rent specials?
8613 9th Ct South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 9th Ct South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 9th Ct South is pet friendly.
Does 8613 9th Ct South offer parking?
Yes, 8613 9th Ct South does offer parking.
Does 8613 9th Ct South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 9th Ct South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 9th Ct South have a pool?
No, 8613 9th Ct South does not have a pool.
Does 8613 9th Ct South have accessible units?
No, 8613 9th Ct South does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 9th Ct South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 9th Ct South does not have units with dishwashers.
