8613 9th Ct South

Amenities
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Microwave
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Basement
Carport
Fenced Yard
*Small pets/no aggressive breeds/requires to pay a deposit
New tenants are responsible for lawn mowing
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5818410)