All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 8102 4th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
8102 4th Avenue South
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

8102 4th Avenue South

8102 4th Avenue South · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8102 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living room.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Window Units

Additional information:
Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 4th Avenue South have any available units?
8102 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 8102 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8102 4th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8102 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8102 4th Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane
Birmingham, AL 35214
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL 35211
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr
Birmingham, AL 35213
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity