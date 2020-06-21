731 81st St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 6/30/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**



*****Lease & Move In by 6/30/20 to receive 1/2 OFF of your SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! (12-13 month lease required)*****



3 bed/1 bath home for rent all on one level! Freshly painted exterior. Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room that is great for entertaining. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a separate pantry. "As is" dryer included in the laundry area. Bonus room outside bedrooms. Private driveway for parking. Storage shed behind the home. Sizable covered front porch.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



No Pets Allowed



