All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 731 81st St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
731 81st St S
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

731 81st St S

731 81st Street South · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

731 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 731 81st St S · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 6/30/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

*****Lease & Move In by 6/30/20 to receive 1/2 OFF of your SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! (12-13 month lease required)*****

3 bed/1 bath home for rent all on one level! Freshly painted exterior. Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room that is great for entertaining. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a separate pantry. "As is" dryer included in the laundry area. Bonus room outside bedrooms. Private driveway for parking. Storage shed behind the home. Sizable covered front porch.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 81st St S have any available units?
731 81st St S has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 81st St S have?
Some of 731 81st St S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 81st St S currently offering any rent specials?
731 81st St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 81st St S pet-friendly?
No, 731 81st St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 731 81st St S offer parking?
Yes, 731 81st St S does offer parking.
Does 731 81st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 81st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 81st St S have a pool?
No, 731 81st St S does not have a pool.
Does 731 81st St S have accessible units?
No, 731 81st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 731 81st St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 81st St S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 731 81st St S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy
Birmingham, AL 35244
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity