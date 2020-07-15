All apartments in Birmingham
540 16th Avenue Northwest
540 16th Avenue Northwest

540 16th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

540 16th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL 35215
Bridlewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
540 16th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 540 16th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
540 16th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 16th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 16th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 16th Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
