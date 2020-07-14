All apartments in Birmingham
4700 Colonnade

4700 Colonnade Pl · (205) 528-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$600 off move-in. Limited Time Offer. Call us for details.
Location

4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL 35243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4730-105 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 4720-306 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 4710-109 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4720-305 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Unit 4710-402 · Avail. now

$1,820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Unit 4710-134 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4700 Colonnade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now. We are here for you!

Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities. Start the day in the yoga studio or get a quick workout in the fitness center. Grab a cup of coffee while checking your email in the clubhouse lounge. Take a stroll around the Shops of Colonnade for lunch and a beverage on the patio. Later, spoil your pet with the royal treatment at our indoor pet spa. Relax under the outdoor cabana or sunbathe by the resort-style swimming pool. Come see our new apartments in Birmingham, AL. Start expecting more from life. Start living here today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $35/month; Pest control: $8/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $550
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Colonnade have any available units?
4700 Colonnade has 12 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Colonnade have?
Some of 4700 Colonnade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Colonnade currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Colonnade is offering the following rent specials: $600 off move-in. Limited Time Offer. Call us for details.
Is 4700 Colonnade pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Colonnade offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade offers parking.
Does 4700 Colonnade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Colonnade have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade has a pool.
Does 4700 Colonnade have accessible units?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade has accessible units.
Does 4700 Colonnade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Colonnade has units with dishwashers.
