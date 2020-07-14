Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance package receiving trash valet yoga accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard game room internet access

Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities. Start the day in the yoga studio or get a quick workout in the fitness center. Grab a cup of coffee while checking your email in the clubhouse lounge. Take a stroll around the Shops of Colonnade for lunch and a beverage on the patio. Later, spoil your pet with the royal treatment at our indoor pet spa. Relax under the outdoor cabana or sunbathe by the resort-style swimming pool. Come see our new apartments in Birmingham, AL. Start expecting more from life. Start living here today!