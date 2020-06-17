432 Orchid Road

Amenities

New On The Market!! Will not last long at this price. Better Hurry!! - New on the Market and Newly Updated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quick!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, PLUS an office/den. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The updated kitchen has great counter space and storage. Check out the huge backyard!! This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!!



Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.



(RLNE2455834)