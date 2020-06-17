All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 432 Orchid Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
432 Orchid Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

432 Orchid Road

432 Orchid Road · (205) 739-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

432 Orchid Road, Birmingham, AL 35215
Killbough Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 432 Orchid Road · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New On The Market!! Will not last long at this price. Better Hurry!! - New on the Market and Newly Updated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quick!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, PLUS an office/den. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The updated kitchen has great counter space and storage. Check out the huge backyard!! This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!!

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.

(RLNE2455834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Orchid Road have any available units?
432 Orchid Road has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 432 Orchid Road currently offering any rent specials?
432 Orchid Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Orchid Road pet-friendly?
No, 432 Orchid Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 432 Orchid Road offer parking?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not offer parking.
Does 432 Orchid Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Orchid Road have a pool?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not have a pool.
Does 432 Orchid Road have accessible units?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Orchid Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Orchid Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Orchid Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 432 Orchid Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc
Birmingham, AL 35243
Kenley
10 Kenley Way
Birmingham, AL 35242
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35213
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity