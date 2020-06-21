All apartments in Birmingham
425 Art Hanes Blvd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

425 Art Hanes Blvd

425 A Hanes Boulevard · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 A Hanes Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35213
Crestwood South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 425 Art Hanes Blvd · Avail. Aug 18

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
425 Art Hanes Blvd Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Home in Birmingham, AL - View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is a must see home in Crestline. Home has convenient access to interstates, shopping, schools, hospitals

Tenant to Verify Utilties: Alabama Power, Alagasco, Alabama Water Works and Jefferson County for trash.

Tenant to Verify Schools: Avondale Elementary, Putman Middle and Woodlawn High School.

No pets, no exceptions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2256402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have any available units?
425 Art Hanes Blvd has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have?
Some of 425 Art Hanes Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Art Hanes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
425 Art Hanes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Art Hanes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 425 Art Hanes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 425 Art Hanes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Art Hanes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have a pool?
No, 425 Art Hanes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 425 Art Hanes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Art Hanes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Art Hanes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
