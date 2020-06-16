All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:14 AM

404 8th Terrace West

404 8th Terrace West · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL 35204
College Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 404 8th Terrace West have any available units?
404 8th Terrace West has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 8th Terrace West have?
Some of 404 8th Terrace West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 8th Terrace West currently offering any rent specials?
404 8th Terrace West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 8th Terrace West pet-friendly?
No, 404 8th Terrace West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 404 8th Terrace West offer parking?
No, 404 8th Terrace West does not offer parking.
Does 404 8th Terrace West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 8th Terrace West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 8th Terrace West have a pool?
No, 404 8th Terrace West does not have a pool.
Does 404 8th Terrace West have accessible units?
No, 404 8th Terrace West does not have accessible units.
Does 404 8th Terrace West have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 8th Terrace West does not have units with dishwashers.

