Birmingham, AL
3051 Apple Valley Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

3051 Apple Valley Ln

3051 Apple Valley Lane ·
Location

3051 Apple Valley Lane, Birmingham, AL 35215
Apple Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to 3051 Apple Valley Lane!
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The home has beautiful hardwoods, a beautiful living area with lots of natural lighting, and a huge kitchen. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have any available units?
3051 Apple Valley Ln has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 3051 Apple Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Apple Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Apple Valley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln offer parking?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Apple Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 Apple Valley Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3051 Apple Valley Ln has units with air conditioning.
