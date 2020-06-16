All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 2315 21st Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
2315 21st Ave South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2315 21st Ave South

2315 21st Avenue South · (205) 569-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Redmont Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35223
Redmont Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 21st Ave South · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away. This home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, Ear-in kitchen, formal dining room, very large den which opens to covered patio, driveway for 2+ cars.
Conveniently located near UAB, Samford, Downtown and major intersections.
This home is exclusively leased and managed by Red Rock Realty Group. Application fee of $55 per adult. Qualifying requirements - gross household income to equal at lease 3 times the monthly rent and good credit. Please contact Sherry Jones.
Call or text 205-569-3990 or email sjones@redrockrg.com.
Normally, a quicker response is received via text.

(RLNE5355303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 21st Ave South have any available units?
2315 21st Ave South has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 2315 21st Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2315 21st Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 21st Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 2315 21st Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 2315 21st Ave South offer parking?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 2315 21st Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 21st Ave South have a pool?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2315 21st Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 21st Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 21st Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 21st Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2315 21st Ave South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy
Birmingham, AL 35244
Highland Court
609 38th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity