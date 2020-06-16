2315 21st Ave South

Amenities
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away. This home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, Ear-in kitchen, formal dining room, very large den which opens to covered patio, driveway for 2+ cars.
Conveniently located near UAB, Samford, Downtown and major intersections.
This home is exclusively leased and managed by Red Rock Realty Group. Application fee of $55 per adult. Qualifying requirements - gross household income to equal at lease 3 times the monthly rent and good credit. Please contact Sherry Jones.
Call or text 205-569-3990 or email sjones@redrockrg.com.
Normally, a quicker response is received via text.
(RLNE5355303)