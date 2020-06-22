All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1612 Turn Cliff Way

1612 Turncliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Turncliff Way, Birmingham, AL 35235
Spring Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features. As you enter into the front door, you immediately see the very nice engineered hardwoods that lead into the Family Room. The Den area has a very nice cozy marble fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, electric oven with a smooth top stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and tile floors. The bedrooms are carpeted. The master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub with a double sink vanity. This wonderful home has plenty of closet space, 2 car garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have any available units?
1612 Turn Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have?
Some of 1612 Turn Cliff Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Turn Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Turn Cliff Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Turn Cliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Turn Cliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Turn Cliff Way does offer parking.
Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Turn Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have a pool?
No, 1612 Turn Cliff Way does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 1612 Turn Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Turn Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Turn Cliff Way has units with dishwashers.
