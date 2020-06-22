Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features. As you enter into the front door, you immediately see the very nice engineered hardwoods that lead into the Family Room. The Den area has a very nice cozy marble fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, electric oven with a smooth top stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and tile floors. The bedrooms are carpeted. The master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub with a double sink vanity. This wonderful home has plenty of closet space, 2 car garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849512)