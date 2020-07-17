1602 51st St Ensley

Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

3 Beds & 1 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / Section Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator (available during move-in)

Electric Stove (available during move-in)



This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Street Parking

*No smoking allowed

*No heavy furniture



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914712)