1602 51st St Ensley

Amenities
3 Beds & 1 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / Section Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Street Parking
*No smoking allowed
*No heavy furniture
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914712)