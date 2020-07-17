All apartments in Birmingham
1602 51st St Ensley
1602 51st St Ensley

1602 51st Street Ensley · (205) 545-8474
Location

1602 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 51st St Ensley · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Beds & 1 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / Section Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)

This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathroom has tile flooring. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Street Parking
*No smoking allowed
*No heavy furniture

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 51st St Ensley have any available units?
1602 51st St Ensley has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1602 51st St Ensley currently offering any rent specials?
1602 51st St Ensley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 51st St Ensley pet-friendly?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley offer parking?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not offer parking.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley have a pool?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not have a pool.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley have accessible units?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 51st St Ensley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 51st St Ensley does not have units with air conditioning.
