Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, it has everything you're looking for! The interior features a large living room and separate dining room with clean carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen. Gas Heat. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet. The exterior features a nice front porch to enjoy the outdoors and the fenced backyard is level and large. This is a must-see! Section 8 is accepted.



For more properties visit signalrents.com Contact us to schedule a showing.