All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1328 Oak Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1328 Oak Terrace
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:27 PM

1328 Oak Terrace

1328 Oak Terrace · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL 35235
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in. The hall bath has tons of storage and counter space, and the master bath has a stand-up shower.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Oak Terrace have any available units?
1328 Oak Terrace has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1328 Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Oak Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Oak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace offer parking?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Oak Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Oak Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1328 Oak Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Eagle View
1000 Eagle View Dr
Birmingham, AL 35212
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr
Birmingham, AL 35242
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity