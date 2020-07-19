Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

111 Center Street South - Welcome Home to 111 Center Street South! This gorgeous home features 3BR/1BA spacious front porch area, formal living and dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, refrigerator, electric stove, fireplace, and a spacious backyard. At this price!! It`s going to go faster than you think; so schedule your viewing today and apply! Also, to help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ . This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



AHI Properties



(RLNE5914612)