Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

111 Center Street South

111 Center Street South · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Center Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
North Titusville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Center Street South · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
111 Center Street South - Welcome Home to 111 Center Street South! This gorgeous home features 3BR/1BA spacious front porch area, formal living and dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, refrigerator, electric stove, fireplace, and a spacious backyard. At this price!! It`s going to go faster than you think; so schedule your viewing today and apply! Also, to help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ . This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

AHI Properties

(RLNE5914612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Center Street South have any available units?
111 Center Street South has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Center Street South have?
Some of 111 Center Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Center Street South currently offering any rent specials?
111 Center Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Center Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Center Street South is pet friendly.
Does 111 Center Street South offer parking?
No, 111 Center Street South does not offer parking.
Does 111 Center Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Center Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Center Street South have a pool?
No, 111 Center Street South does not have a pool.
Does 111 Center Street South have accessible units?
No, 111 Center Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Center Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Center Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
