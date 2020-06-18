All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:39 AM

1108 Kiser Rd

1108 Kiser Road ·
Location

1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL 35235
Huffman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area. Fenced backyard with mature and shady trees, a nice deck and grill area.To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Kiser Rd have any available units?
1108 Kiser Rd has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Kiser Rd have?
Some of 1108 Kiser Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Kiser Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Kiser Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Kiser Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Kiser Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1108 Kiser Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Kiser Rd does offer parking.
Does 1108 Kiser Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Kiser Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Kiser Rd have a pool?
No, 1108 Kiser Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Kiser Rd have accessible units?
No, 1108 Kiser Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Kiser Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Kiser Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
