3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
749 Hunter Ct
749 Hunter Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
749 Hunter Ct Available 07/15/20 Lundy Chase Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Lundy Chase. Master bedroom with ensuite bath are located on the main level. 2 remaining bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Fenced in back yard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Scottwoods Dr
600 Scotwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2240 sqft
600 Scottwoods Dr Available 07/15/20 Single Family in Central Auburn - Fantastic One-Level Home with open floor plan that has been completely renovated.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cary Woods
1 Unit Available
505 N. Cary Drive
505 Cary Drive, Auburn, AL
Charming Four Bedroom House on N Cary Drive Available! - This charming house is conveniently located close to campus and downtown Auburn yet hidden in an established neighborhood that is great for walking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
843 Cheyenne Ln
843 Cheyenne Ave, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1331 sqft
843 Cheyenne Ln Available 07/10/20 Shelton Park Subdivision - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single family home in established Auburn neighborhood. Great room with vaulted ceilings. Pet Friendly! (RLNE5807173)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
739 Northern Village Ct
739 Northern Village Ct, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1470 sqft
739 Northern Village Ct Available 08/10/20 New Construction - Northern Village - New Construction in ideal location. 3 Bedrooms each have a private bath. Unit also has a half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
473 Taleeda
473 Taleeda Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
473 Taleeda Available 08/10/20 Duplex Near Vet School - Check out this Duplex off of Webster Road in Auburn. Call 334-827-7777 to set up a showing. (RLNE5799554)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1880 Cox Road
1880 Cox Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Peaceful Pastures - Family or Students - Available NOW - This gorgeous ranch-style home sits quietly, overlooking several acres of crisp, green pastures.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 N Camden Dr
1627 North Camden Court, Auburn, AL
Farmhouse Open Floor Plan Available June 1 - This stunning, 4 bedroom, farmhouse-style home sits beautifully in the heart of Auburn. The large, fenced in backyard, is an absolute sunset paradise.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creekside of Auburn
1 Unit Available
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301
650 Dekalb Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301 Available 08/14/20 Creekside of Auburn #4301 - Spacious four bedroom four and a half bathroom town home in Creekside of Auburn! Located minutes from Campus with amenities such as a Resort Style Pool,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
451 Arnell
451 Arnell Lane, Auburn, AL
451 Arnell Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5767638)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 S. Debardeleben St Unit A
137 South Debardeleben Street, Auburn, AL
The Bricks Auburn - Beautiful condos new construction condos. Each unit will feature quartz counter tops, simulated wood floors, upgraded appliances and custom lighting. Located less than 1 mile from campus and downtown.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
669 Craig Ct.
669 Craig Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
669 Craig Ct. Available 07/01/20 Shelton Park on a Cul-de-Sac - Great one-level home. Living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, Master bedroom with attached bath including large tub and separate shower.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wimberly Station
1 Unit Available
228 Ravenwood Dr
228 Ravenwood Dr, Auburn, AL
5 Bedroom House in Desired Wimberly Station S/D - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom house in Wimberly Station.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harmon Estates
1 Unit Available
1957 Panda Court
1957 Panda Ct, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1957 Panda Court Available 08/01/20 1957 Panda Court Auburn AL 36832 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5626916)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harmon Estates
1 Unit Available
1955 Rock Ledge Court
1955 Rockledge Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1955 Rock Ledge Court Available 08/14/20 1955 Rock Ledge Court Auburn, AL 36832 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5626919)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harmon Estates
1 Unit Available
1985 Rosie Street
1985 Rosie Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1985 Rosie Street Available 08/14/20 1985 Rosie Street Auburn, AL - This property features a large living room with a bar looking into the kitchen. The kitchen has an attached dining room with two large windows for natural lighting.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harmon Estates
1 Unit Available
307 East Veterans Boulevard
307 East Veterans Boulevard, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
307 East Veterans Boulevard Available 08/14/20 307 East Veterans Boulevard Auburn, AL 36832 - This is a great home that won't last long. Property is all on one level, has off street parking, and lawn care is included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Auburn
1 Unit Available
233 W Glenn Ave Unit 2
233 West Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL
233 W Glenn Ave Unit 2 Available 08/10/20 Last Eagle Point Available This Fall! - To schedule a showing contact our office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com (RLNE5612408)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 W. Farmville Rd
1704 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master Suite.
