2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103
808 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 Available 08/01/20 College Oaks - Great New Construction Townhomes. Just one mile from campus. This townhome has an open floorplan downstairs including the kitchen, great room, and dining room.
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue
449 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II - Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Stage Road
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
522 North Donahue Drive #2
522 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
913 sqft
522 North Donahue Drive #2 Available 08/14/20 Tiger Inn #02 - Tiger Inn is a two-story condominium complex with two bedroom two bathroom units and is located on North Donahue Drive. It is only a few blocks away from the Auburn University campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Auburn
1 Unit Available
141 Cox Street Unit #13
141 Cox St, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
141 Cox Street Unit #13 Available 08/12/20 College Square #13 - This unit is a very large two bedroom two and a half bathroom condo located across from Auburn University Campus. This is a first floor unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Commons 166 East University Drive - Unit K204
166 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Lakewood Commons 166 East University Drive - Unit K204 Available 08/11/20 Lakewood Commons K204 - This is partially furnished, pet friendly, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1477 N. Donahue
1477 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1346 sqft
1477 N. Donahue Available 08/10/20 Donahue Crossing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - SPACIOUS 2-STORY CONDOS. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Central heat & A/C, ceramic tile in wet areas, stack washer & dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
377 White St Unit G
377 White St, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1340 sqft
Heisman Villa Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome just 1/2 mile from Auburn University campus! Beautiful finishes throughout including hardwood floors, travertine tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. No Pets.
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Auburn
1 Unit Available
141 Cox St #26
141 Cox Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
141 Cox St #26 Available 08/10/20 College Square - Less than a block to campus! 2 Level unit. Living, Dining, Kitchen on main level. 2 Bedrooms with their own bathrooms on second level. Perfect for students. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700368)
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3297 S College St D 104
3297 South College Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Great quiet Condo in Auburn available Now! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath bottom floor condo is close to I 85 and convenient to Auburn University.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
607 West Glenn Avenue #111
607 W Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
607 West Glenn Avenue #111 Available 08/10/20 Last Two Bedroom At Tower Place! - Location, Location, Location.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02
540 W Magnolia Ave, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
837 sqft
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #02 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is a two bedroom two bath unfurnished unit. This unit is on the first floor.
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1761 Wire Rd Unit 1012
1761 Wire Road, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1182 sqft
1761 Wire Rd Unit 1012 Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 --- 2 Bed At Brookes Condos Across from AU Vet School - Brookes Condos is a great, established community across from the Auburn Vet School making it a prime location for vet students.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
815 S. Gay St
815 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2096 sqft
Auburn Southside - Fantastic One Level home with many updates in established neighborhood. Large second den could be used as a third bedroom. Immaculate retro kitchen. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
232 Martin Ave
232 Martin Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1035 sqft
232 Martin Ave Available 08/01/20 Nice Duplex in Auburn! - Two bedroom/one bath duplex located on Martin Ave. With ample driveway and parking space, this unit has a prime location in the heart of Auburn! (RLNE4971309)
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
429 Moore's Mill Road - 06
429 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1324 sqft
Moore's Mill Place #06 - Moores Mill Place is a two-story condominium complex at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Samford Avenue just three blocks from the east end of Auburn university campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
156 East University Drive - F206
156 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1152 sqft
156 East University Drive - F206 Available 08/01/20 Lakewood Comons F206 - This is an unfurnished, non-pet, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38
546 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1320 sqft
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #38 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is an unfurnished upper unit.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Old Main - Church Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
601 N Gay Street F-101
601 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
601 N Gay Street F-101 Available 08/10/20 Court Square Condominiums - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property is located on the ground floor and is conveniently located close to campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
277 S. Gay St #501
277 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Eagles Nest - Downtown Auburn - Gorgeous contemporary condo one block from Auburn University. Bamboo floors in the hallway, living room and dining area. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms and kitchen. Beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
718 N Gay Street B
718 N Gay St, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1685 sqft
718 N Gay Street B Available 08/10/20 Cornerstone Condo Available Fall 2020 and Could Be Available Sooner If Needed! - While the property is listed as available for rent this August, a sooner move in date beginning now could be arranged.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Auburn
1 Unit Available
234 W Magnolia Ave Unit 311
234 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1329 sqft
234 W Magnolia Ave Unit 311 Available 07/15/20 Legends of Magnolia Available This Summer! - The property is in the beautiful Legends of Magnolia Complex. Location location location. Right on top of downtown Auburn and campus.
