615 Forestdale Drive - One story home featuring 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths and a small bonus room that could serve many purposes including being used as a sun room. Built-ins provide a lot of storage throughout the home. Large lot with established trees and landscaping. Kitchen furnished with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, central heat & A/C, washer & dryer furnished, carpet and wood like vinyl flooring, storage building. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



