600 Scottwoods Dr Available 07/15/20 Single Family in Central Auburn - Fantastic One-Level Home with open floor plan that has been completely renovated. NO CARPET! Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Breakfast room open to each other and very spacious. Master bedroom has plenty of space and a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and free standing soaking tub. Situated on a large lot with a fully fenced in backyard. Extra heated and cooled storage room off of the double-car carport.



Lawncare Included.



(RLNE5834762)