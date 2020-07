Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

559 West Glenn Ave Apt C 301 Available 08/10/20 559 W Glenn Apt C 301, Available now or for Fall! - Available now 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to AU. Top floor unit, new appliances, granite countertops, and pool on location. Includes water. To schedule to a showing please call 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4862770)