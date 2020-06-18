All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

1078 Runningvine Lane

1078 Runningvine Ln · (334) 209-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1078 Runningvine Ln, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1078 Runningvine Lane Available 08/10/20 Runningvine Available Fall 2020! - Tremendous townhouse in the perfect location. Many upgrades that include granite, stainless appliances, tray ceilings, crown molding throughout, exquisite light and plumbing fixtures, and hardwood floors. Each bedroom has its on bath, large spacious laundry and pantry. Double garage is in the back of the unit. This is the end unit and it has its own rod iron fenced in court yard.

Please call Plains Properties for more information @ (334) 209-1120 or email us @ propertyontheplains@gmail.com

(RLNE3991350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have any available units?
1078 Runningvine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
What amenities does 1078 Runningvine Lane have?
Some of 1078 Runningvine Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 Runningvine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Runningvine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Runningvine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1078 Runningvine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1078 Runningvine Lane does offer parking.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 Runningvine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have a pool?
No, 1078 Runningvine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1078 Runningvine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 Runningvine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Runningvine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 Runningvine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
