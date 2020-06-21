All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

440 E 56th Avenue #2B

440 East 56th Avenue · (907) 562-0291
Location

440 East 56th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 E 56th Avenue #2B · Avail. Jul 24

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
440 E 56th Avenue #2B Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom Condo that backs to a Greenbelt! - This cozy Foxtree condo has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car shared garage, and 784 sq. ft. This condo features a great midtown location and backs to a greenbelt!

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have any available units?
440 E 56th Avenue #2B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 440 E 56th Avenue #2B currently offering any rent specials?
440 E 56th Avenue #2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 E 56th Avenue #2B pet-friendly?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B offer parking?
Yes, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does offer parking.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have a pool?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does not have a pool.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have accessible units?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 E 56th Avenue #2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 E 56th Avenue #2B does not have units with air conditioning.
