2720 Easthaven Circle Available 05/07/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Townhouse! - Cozy townhouse in East Anchorage with 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and has 1480 sq. ft. of living space. Features include a nice fireplace and a fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4800625)