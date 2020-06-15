All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 2720 Easthaven Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
2720 Easthaven Circle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

2720 Easthaven Circle

2720 Easthaven Circle · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2720 Easthaven Circle, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2720 Easthaven Circle · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2720 Easthaven Circle Available 05/07/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Townhouse! - Cozy townhouse in East Anchorage with 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and has 1480 sq. ft. of living space. Features include a nice fireplace and a fenced backyard! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4800625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have any available units?
2720 Easthaven Circle has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 2720 Easthaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Easthaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Easthaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Easthaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Easthaven Circle does offer parking.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Easthaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have a pool?
No, 2720 Easthaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 2720 Easthaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Easthaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Easthaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Easthaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2720 Easthaven Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct
Anchorage, AK 99508
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Hillside Chalet Apartment Homes
631 East 22nd Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99503
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy
Anchorage, AK 99577

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity