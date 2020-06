Amenities

Spacious, unfurnished 1 bedroom Girdwood apartment, located near the airport with access to an outside deck / picnic area by a creek. Downstairs unit with a washer & dryer. Walking distance to everything. No pets or smokers please. Tenant pays for electricity, gas and trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance. Owner pays for water/sewer and snow removal. Lease term is 1 year.

No Pets Allowed



