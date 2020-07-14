All apartments in Ranchettes
3501 Storey Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

3501 Storey Boulevard

3501 Storey Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY 82009

Amenities

Available Immediately: BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. These units offer high end finishes such as vinyl plank flooring, air conditioning and real stone countertops!

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 off your first month's rent!

Unit available: 3501 A & B (upstairs) 3503 A & B (upstairs) C & D (downstairs)

School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

1 year lease term.

Security Deposit: $1450

No smoking, No Pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.

Renters insurance is required.

Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, North on Ridge Road, East on Storey Boulevard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have any available units?
3501 Storey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranchettes, WY.
Is 3501 Storey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Storey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Storey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranchettes.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Storey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Storey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3501 Storey Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
