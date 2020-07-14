3501 Storey Boulevard

Amenities

new construction air conditioning range

Available Immediately: BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. These units offer high end finishes such as vinyl plank flooring, air conditioning and real stone countertops!



*MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 off your first month's rent!



Unit available: 3501 A & B (upstairs) 3503 A & B (upstairs) C & D (downstairs)



School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term.



Security Deposit: $1450



No smoking, No Pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Renters insurance is required.



Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, North on Ridge Road, East on Storey Boulevard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.