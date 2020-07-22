/
61 Apartments for rent in Ranchettes, WY📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3525 Storey Boulevard
3525 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
7770 Aztec Drive
7770 Aztec Drive, Ranchettes, WY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2665 sqft
Close in rural property for rent! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car attached garage on 5 acres just east of Cheyenne. Extra storage space above garage. 1 year lease. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit, no smoking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3410 Green Court - 2
3410 Green Court, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit for rent. Rent for Unit B includes all utilities, internet, and 12x20 storage shed. No pets, No smoking. Call or text 307-477-1313 for additional details or to schedule a viewing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3307 Dean Paul Drive
3307 Dean Paul Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with off street parking, offering a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level, and 2 bedrooms, and 3/4 bathroom in the fully finished basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6744 Faith Drive
6744 Faith Dr, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately: Lakeside Villas at the Pointe– These gorgeous apartments are one of a kind! This main level unit offers an open-concept layout with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room, high ceilings, large picture windows,
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
902 Apache Street
902 Apache Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Roomy House with big yard - 4 bedroom 3 bath and garage Huge fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5962784)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Arbor Lane
319 Arbor Lane, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1057 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NEW PAINT & FLOORING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4704 Hickory Place
4704 Hickory Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wonderful 2 Story Townhome in Buffalo Ridge - This great townhouse has beautiful plank flooring, washer and dryer, 1 1/2 baths and a fenced back yard. Off street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1720 sqft
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln Available 08/31/20 Great 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage duplex - This sunny unit has a fenced in yard, a 2 car garage, a back deck, new washer and dryer, new paint, and unfinished basement and it's in a great location.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3604 Saratoga St
3604 Saratoga Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1835 sqft
3604 Saratoga St - Absolutely stunning home with full unfinished basement ready for your family to move in. Call today for a showing! Don't miss this! 307-632-2355 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5126858)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
7107 Tumbleweed Dr
7107 Tumbleweed Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
7107 Tumbleweed Dr Available 07/31/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, PLUS 2 HALF BATHS 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE FINISHED BASEMENT WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4605 Garnet Way
4605 Garnet Way, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 BED 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4008 Saddle Ridge Tr.
4008 Saddle Ridge Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
4008 Saddle Ridge Tr. Available 08/03/20 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
5001 Ogallala Pl.
5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,390
1660 sqft
House For Lease - SIZE - 1600 square feet - one story with finished basement - 5 bedroom - 2 bath MAIN FLOOR LIVING ROOM - 12 x 17 plus closet KITCHEN - 8 x 9 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal DINING AREA - 8 x 8 BATH - 5 x 6
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5807 Starwood Ct.
5807 Starwood Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5807 Starwood Ct.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4133 Gunsmoke
4133 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1480 sqft
4133 Gunsmoke Available 08/14/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3801 Rain Dancer Trl
3801 Rain Dancer Trail, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2130 sqft
One of the nicest rental properties in Cheyenne. Luxurious twin home with high end finishes. Hardwood floors, granite and tile throughout. On demand hot water. New Central Air. Fully finished basement, large bedrooms fit for king sized beds.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
609 Montclair Drive
609 Montclair Drive, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
609 Montclair - Newly remodeled throughout entire house!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 1 car garage, fenced backyard with deck! Washer & Dryer included. Can convert into a 5th bedroom if necessary. Pet friendly. Call today for a showing 307-632-2355.
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
3602 Woodhaven Drive
3602 Woodhaven Dr, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2440 sqft
3602 Woodhaven Drive Available 01/03/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING UNFINISHED BASEMENT NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE
