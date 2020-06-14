812 W 1st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Highlights include:

* Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military

* Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier Days!

* Water/sewer/garbage included in rent (tenant responsible for electric)

* Off-street parking (one spot) but plenty of street parking -- no garage

* Great architectural details inside (arches, built ins, etc.)

* Covered front porch -- great for enjoying the awesome weather in the spring/summer/fall; covered during winter

* Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen

* Dishwasher, washer and dryer included

* Schools: (Central Triad) Deming/Miller Elementary; McCormick JHS; Central HS

* Pets are negotiable with $200 per pet non-refundable deposit (dependent on size and breed - my insurance will not allow certain breeds of dogs).



* Security deposit $1350 (1 month's rent) due IN FULL prior to occupancy