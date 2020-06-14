812 W 1st Ave

Amenities
Highlights include:
* Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military
* Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier Days!
* Water/sewer/garbage included in rent (tenant responsible for electric)
* Off-street parking (one spot) but plenty of street parking -- no garage
* Great architectural details inside (arches, built ins, etc.)
* Covered front porch -- great for enjoying the awesome weather in the spring/summer/fall; covered during winter
* Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
* Dishwasher, washer and dryer included
* Schools: (Central Triad) Deming/Miller Elementary; McCormick JHS; Central HS
* Pets are negotiable with $200 per pet non-refundable deposit (dependent on size and breed - my insurance will not allow certain breeds of dogs).
* Security deposit $1350 (1 month's rent) due IN FULL prior to occupancy