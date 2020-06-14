All apartments in Cheyenne
812 W 1st Ave

812 West 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Highlights include:
* Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military
* Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier Days!
* Water/sewer/garbage included in rent (tenant responsible for electric)
* Off-street parking (one spot) but plenty of street parking -- no garage
* Great architectural details inside (arches, built ins, etc.)
* Covered front porch -- great for enjoying the awesome weather in the spring/summer/fall; covered during winter
* Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
* Dishwasher, washer and dryer included
* Schools: (Central Triad) Deming/Miller Elementary; McCormick JHS; Central HS
* Pets are negotiable with $200 per pet non-refundable deposit (dependent on size and breed - my insurance will not allow certain breeds of dogs).

* Security deposit $1350 (1 month's rent) due IN FULL prior to occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 W 1st Ave have any available units?
812 W 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheyenne, WY.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 W 1st Ave have?
Some of 812 W 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 W 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
812 W 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 W 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 W 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 812 W 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 812 W 1st Ave does offer parking.
Does 812 W 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 W 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 W 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 812 W 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 812 W 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 812 W 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 812 W 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 W 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
