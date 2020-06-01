4100 Pierce Avenue - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available 8/1/2020.



Close to King Soopers, Dildine Elementary School and Cheyenne Greenway. Easy access to shopping and restaurants on Dell Range. Close to public transportation. On and off street parking. Quiet, well kept, safe neighborhood.



Fully landscaped exterior, master bedroom with master bathroom, his and her closets. Central heat and air conditioning. Dual-sided refrigerator/built in ice maker and water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer in unit, all brand new.



Water/sewer/trash $30/mo. One year lease. Rental application and background check required. No smoking. No pets.



Email, text or call Pat anytime. patrick.rudd@reliancepg.com, 307-287-9245. Will respond to voicemails, emails, and texts ASAP.



Owner is a licensed real estate agent.