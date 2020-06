Amenities

3517 McComb Ave - 2 Available 07/13/20 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DETACHED APARTMENT - 1 BEDROOM

1 BATH

DETACHED APARTMENT WITH OFF STREET PARKING SPOT

PATIO FOR TENANT USE

PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $200 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT AND ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH

NO SMOKING

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL

TENANT IS REQUIRED TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 HOUSING



(RLNE3338023)