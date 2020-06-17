All apartments in Cheyenne
Cheyenne, WY
2120 Rollins Avenue, Unit B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:00 AM

2120 Rollins Avenue, Unit B

2120 Rollins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Rollins Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Historic Cheyenne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom/1 bath in a nice neighborhood w/personal front and back entrances w/a patio! Since I not only manage, but own the property, I take tenant repairs very seriously. I am happy to provide tenant referrals upon request. I live local and have a team of professionals to help ensure property maintenance is done right and timely. Pets are negotiable. Credit score is negotiable. Deposit is one months rent. Electricity is paid by tenants - I pay gas, sewer, water, and garbage.

If interested please apply online (link below) or call me at (916) 617-1458.

Link to Apply: https://rmpm1.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

I am a licensed real estate salesperson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

