409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE

Quaint 4 bedroom, 2 bath cottage on a private farm, south of Charles Town available now for a minimum 1-year lease. Deceptively spacious inside with large kitchen, living room and bedrooms. One full bath on the main floor and one full bath on the top floor provide lots of living flexibility. Enjoy viewing the pastoral and mountain vistas while relaxing in the south Jefferson County countryside. Minutes to 340, Route 7, all other commuter routes and the MARC commuter train. DSL internet works pretty well for the telecommuter, as well. Snow removal provided and lawn service optional. No pets. No drive-bys, please, without an appointment. House is at the back of a long lane /private drive and cannot be viewed from the road. Interested parties shall meet minimum income and credit requirements, proof of income, etc...