All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, WV
/
409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE

409 Blakeley Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

409 Blakeley Farm Lane, Jefferson County, WV 25414

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Quaint 4 bedroom, 2 bath cottage on a private farm, south of Charles Town available now for a minimum 1-year lease. Deceptively spacious inside with large kitchen, living room and bedrooms. One full bath on the main floor and one full bath on the top floor provide lots of living flexibility. Enjoy viewing the pastoral and mountain vistas while relaxing in the south Jefferson County countryside. Minutes to 340, Route 7, all other commuter routes and the MARC commuter train. DSL internet works pretty well for the telecommuter, as well. Snow removal provided and lawn service optional. No pets. No drive-bys, please, without an appointment. House is at the back of a long lane /private drive and cannot be viewed from the road. Interested parties shall meet minimum income and credit requirements, proof of income, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have any available units?
409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, WV.
What amenities does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have?
Some of 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE offer parking?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have a pool?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have accessible units?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 BLAKELEY FARM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr
Charles Town, WV 25414

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDMartinsburg, WVCharles Town, WVPurcellville, VABoonsboro, MDBrunswick, MDWinchester, VA
Middletown, MDFront Royal, VABrambleton, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VABelmont, VAStone Ridge, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VABallenger Creek, MDSouth Riding, VADulles Town Center, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeShenandoah University
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America