Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments

3131 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr · (414) 264-7270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Harawbee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Very spacious Efficiency units available! · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
THERE IS CURRENTLY A WAITING LIST! Complete pre-screening to be placed on it and contacted upon availability.

Welcome to MJ Battle, where you can find affordable senior housing ideally located in Milwaukee, offers very spacious efficiency units that include appliances.

?The building also has secure lobbies, laundry rooms, and gated parking lot.

Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.
Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

(RLNE4501106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have any available units?
Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does offer parking.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have a pool?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have accessible units?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Melvin J Battle Senior Living Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
