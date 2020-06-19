All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 5620 Philip Place West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
5620 Philip Place West
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5620 Philip Place West

5620 West Philip Place · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Grasslyn Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen area, which offers a very nice amount of cabinets and counter top space, also a beautiful window lined breakfast nook. You will enjoy sitting on your patio in the back fenced yard and parking your car in the 1 car garage on those cold Wisconsin nights.

12 month lease, one months rent security deposit,

Large yard and long driveway for ample parking space!
• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• No Pets
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com
(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)
o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email
from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email
if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Philip Place West have any available units?
5620 Philip Place West has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Philip Place West have?
Some of 5620 Philip Place West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Philip Place West currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Philip Place West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Philip Place West pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Philip Place West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 5620 Philip Place West offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Philip Place West does offer parking.
Does 5620 Philip Place West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Philip Place West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Philip Place West have a pool?
No, 5620 Philip Place West does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Philip Place West have accessible units?
No, 5620 Philip Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Philip Place West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Philip Place West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5620 Philip Place West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity