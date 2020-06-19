5620 Philip Place West

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen area, which offers a very nice amount of cabinets and counter top space, also a beautiful window lined breakfast nook. You will enjoy sitting on your patio in the back fenced yard and parking your car in the 1 car garage on those cold Wisconsin nights.



12 month lease, one months rent security deposit,



Large yard and long driveway for ample parking space!

• No Felonies

• No Evictions

• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years

• No Pets

• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal

• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &

sewer/water.

• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.



To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!

• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A

SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website

www.myhomepathproperties.com

(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar

o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo

o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals

o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page

with more specific information about the property.

o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”

o Here you can fill out the online application.

o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email

from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email

if you don't see it in your general inbox)

o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your

application

o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without

finishing the SmartMove step.

o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will

contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.



NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.



All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!