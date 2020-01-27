All apartments in Milwaukee
3536 N. 3rd Street - 1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:44 AM

3536 N. 3rd Street - 1

3536 North 3rd Street · (414) 982-7086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3536 North 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Williamsburg Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO 795$ FOR APPLICATIONS APPROVED BY 20TH OF MAY2020

interior Features
Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10
Master Bedroom Level: Main
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 2 Level: Main
Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3 Level: Upper
Bathroom Information
Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level
# of Baths (Full): 1
Interior Features
Cable/Satellite Available
Room Information
Full
Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10
Living Room Level: Main
Kitchen Level: Main
Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10
Exterior Features
Building Information
Building Type: 1.5 Story
Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass
Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1001-1250
Exterior
Exterior: Partial-Aluminum, Vinyl (Partial)
School / Neighborhood
Neighborhood Information
Municipality: MILWAUKEE
Municipality Type: City
School Information
School District: Milwaukee
Utilities, Taxes / Assessments
Utility Information
Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water
Heating/Cooling: Forced Air
Natural Gas
Tax Information
Total Taxes: $865.99
Tax Year: 2011
Property / Lot Details
Property Information
Single-Family
Land Information
Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2
Lot Information
Zoning: RT4
Single Family residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have any available units?
3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 N. 3rd Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
