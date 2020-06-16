All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 2212 N. 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2212 N. 17th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2212 N. 17th Street

2212 North 17th Street · (414) 509-1945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2212 North 17th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205
Triangle North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. Jul 1

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109

Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom. Have 1 Bedroom available for rent in 3 bedroom home located Walnut Way neighborhood.

The room is fully furnished complete with a full bed, dresser, color TV with cable, chair, lamp with night stand and wardrobe closet. Also has a locked bedroom door with key entry. Share the newly remodeled bathroom with shower (single occupancy lock bathroom door behind you).

The rest of the home is clean and freshly painted . Located along the bus line and within minutes from downtown. Also walking distance from a few local eateries and a grocery store.

ALL UTILITIES, Cable and WIFI INCLUDED. Free parking in driveway, also street parking is available with purchase of a parking permit. House is currently occupied by 2 cordial middle age gentlemen. One is retired and gone most days and the other works 3rd shift and gone most nights. No pets and outside smoking perm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139109
Property Id 139109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 N. 17th Street have any available units?
2212 N. 17th Street has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 N. 17th Street have?
Some of 2212 N. 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 N. 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 N. 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 N. 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 N. 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2212 N. 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2212 N. 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 2212 N. 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 N. 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 N. 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2212 N. 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 N. 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 N. 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 N. 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 N. 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2212 N. 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
The North End
1551 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl
Milwaukee, WI 53212
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211
City Green
1100 N Cass St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity