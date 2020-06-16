2212 N. 17th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109



Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom. Have 1 Bedroom available for rent in 3 bedroom home located Walnut Way neighborhood.



The room is fully furnished complete with a full bed, dresser, color TV with cable, chair, lamp with night stand and wardrobe closet. Also has a locked bedroom door with key entry. Share the newly remodeled bathroom with shower (single occupancy lock bathroom door behind you).



The rest of the home is clean and freshly painted . Located along the bus line and within minutes from downtown. Also walking distance from a few local eateries and a grocery store.



ALL UTILITIES, Cable and WIFI INCLUDED. Free parking in driveway, also street parking is available with purchase of a parking permit. House is currently occupied by 2 cordial middle age gentlemen. One is retired and gone most days and the other works 3rd shift and gone most nights. No pets and outside smoking perm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139109

Property Id 139109



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847622)