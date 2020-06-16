2212 N. 17th Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109
Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom. Have 1 Bedroom available for rent in 3 bedroom home located Walnut Way neighborhood.
The room is fully furnished complete with a full bed, dresser, color TV with cable, chair, lamp with night stand and wardrobe closet. Also has a locked bedroom door with key entry. Share the newly remodeled bathroom with shower (single occupancy lock bathroom door behind you).
The rest of the home is clean and freshly painted . Located along the bus line and within minutes from downtown. Also walking distance from a few local eateries and a grocery store.
ALL UTILITIES, Cable and WIFI INCLUDED. Free parking in driveway, also street parking is available with purchase of a parking permit. House is currently occupied by 2 cordial middle age gentlemen. One is retired and gone most days and the other works 3rd shift and gone most nights. No pets and outside smoking perm
No Pets Allowed
