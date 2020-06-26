All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 20121 134th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
20121 134th Ave NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

20121 134th Ave NE

20121 134th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20121 134th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
20121 134th Ave NE Available 07/07/20 Woodbury Home...... -
Great opportunity to rent this luxury home in the Woodbury neighborhood! The main level features a formal dining room and an open kitchen, dining area and family room with gas FP. The kitchen has a center island, SS appliances, granite tile counters and hardwood floors. The upper level has the master suite with a gas FP, walk-in closet and a 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a full bathroom and a large room that can be used as a bedroom (there is a built-in Murphy bed), game room or media room. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4936720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20121 134th Ave NE have any available units?
20121 134th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 20121 134th Ave NE have?
Some of 20121 134th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20121 134th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
20121 134th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20121 134th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20121 134th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20121 134th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20121 134th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodinville Pet Friendly Places
Woodinville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College