20121 134th Ave NE Available 07/07/20 Woodbury Home...... -

Great opportunity to rent this luxury home in the Woodbury neighborhood! The main level features a formal dining room and an open kitchen, dining area and family room with gas FP. The kitchen has a center island, SS appliances, granite tile counters and hardwood floors. The upper level has the master suite with a gas FP, walk-in closet and a 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a full bathroom and a large room that can be used as a bedroom (there is a built-in Murphy bed), game room or media room. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



