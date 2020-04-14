9641 25th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry key fob access

Welcome to this fully remodeled bungalow! Modern finishes throughout: completely updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, tile back splash and quartz counter tops. The living room has abundant natural light and features hard wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Both bedrooms have beautiful hard wood floors and share a remodeled and updated bathroom.. Home has newer roof, windows, electrical & plumbing. Keyless entry.



Up to two pets are welcome, 30 lb weight limit. No pet deposit. $50 pet rent.



Tenants pay all utilities.



$1500 deposit.



$40 application fee per person over the age of 18.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com