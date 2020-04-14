All apartments in White Center
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

9641 25th Avenue Southwest

9641 25th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9641 25th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98106

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
key fob access
Welcome to this fully remodeled bungalow! Modern finishes throughout: completely updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, tile back splash and quartz counter tops. The living room has abundant natural light and features hard wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Both bedrooms have beautiful hard wood floors and share a remodeled and updated bathroom.. Home has newer roof, windows, electrical & plumbing. Keyless entry.

Up to two pets are welcome, 30 lb weight limit. No pet deposit. $50 pet rent.

Tenants pay all utilities.

$1500 deposit.

$40 application fee per person over the age of 18.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
9641 25th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 9641 25th Avenue Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 25th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
9641 25th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 25th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 9641 25th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9641 25th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

