10424 2nd Avenue South

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare 4 bedroom house available for rent! Spacious updated rambler with attached sun room with plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy the outdoors during the rain in this bright room. Beautiful kitchen with eat in area, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter top is with new cabinets and cherry crown molding. Family room with wood floors and fireplace. Fenced in entry and yard all around. Deposit $2100. Available NOW.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.