White Center, WA
10424 2nd Avenue South
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

10424 2nd Avenue South

10424 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
10424 2nd Avenue South, White Center, WA 98168

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Rare 4 bedroom house available for rent! Spacious updated rambler with attached sun room with plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy the outdoors during the rain in this bright room. Beautiful kitchen with eat in area, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter top is with new cabinets and cherry crown molding. Family room with wood floors and fireplace. Fenced in entry and yard all around. Deposit $2100. Available NOW.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
10424 2nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10424 2nd Avenue South have?
Some of 10424 2nd Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
10424 2nd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 2nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 2nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
