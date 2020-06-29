All apartments in University Place
Last updated May 6 2020

7904 37th St W

7904 37th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

7904 37th Street West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex Conveniently Close To Everything You Need! - This conveniently located 2BD 1BA duplex rambler is economically priced, and features a lovely back yard with treeline views. Plenty of double paned vinyl widows throughout for energy efficiency, and each room is cable ready. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping, Village At Chamber & Whole Foods to name a few; close to City Hall and the library, yet nestled away among the trees with plenty of parking.

As you walk in the front door and pass through the spacious living room, you are immediately greeted by a lovely green belted back yard view seen through the sliding glass door located off the dining room. Adjacent, is the kitchen and utility closet with both washer and dryer hook ups. If washer and dryer are present in property, they are considered non owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired. They can however be removed. Single car garage access off kitchen. Tons of storage, both in the hall and double linen closets in the bathroom, nicely sized master bedroom and both bedrooms conveniently flank each side of the home with the bathroom in-between. Security system ready; not active at the moment.
Single car garage, electric baseboard heat with $75 monthly utility fee.

Sorry no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 37th St W have any available units?
7904 37th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 7904 37th St W currently offering any rent specials?
7904 37th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 37th St W pet-friendly?
No, 7904 37th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 7904 37th St W offer parking?
Yes, 7904 37th St W offers parking.
Does 7904 37th St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7904 37th St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 37th St W have a pool?
No, 7904 37th St W does not have a pool.
Does 7904 37th St W have accessible units?
No, 7904 37th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 37th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7904 37th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 37th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 37th St W does not have units with air conditioning.
