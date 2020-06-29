7904 37th St W

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Duplex Conveniently Close To Everything You Need! - This conveniently located 2BD 1BA duplex rambler is economically priced, and features a lovely back yard with treeline views. Plenty of double paned vinyl widows throughout for energy efficiency, and each room is cable ready. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping, Village At Chamber & Whole Foods to name a few; close to City Hall and the library, yet nestled away among the trees with plenty of parking.



As you walk in the front door and pass through the spacious living room, you are immediately greeted by a lovely green belted back yard view seen through the sliding glass door located off the dining room. Adjacent, is the kitchen and utility closet with both washer and dryer hook ups. If washer and dryer are present in property, they are considered non owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired. They can however be removed. Single car garage access off kitchen. Tons of storage, both in the hall and double linen closets in the bathroom, nicely sized master bedroom and both bedrooms conveniently flank each side of the home with the bathroom in-between. Security system ready; not active at the moment.

Single car garage, electric baseboard heat with $75 monthly utility fee.



Sorry no pets



Please check out all our available rentals at www.lcpmwa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4780173)