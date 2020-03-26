All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 7201 40th Street West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
7201 40th Street West
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

7201 40th Street West

7201 40th Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7201 40th Street West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom home located in the heart of University Place. This home has plenty of yard space, great for entertaining and RV parking. Spacious kitchen on the main floor opens up to the Great Solarium overlooking the yard. Lots of space in the house. Bonus room/ rec room downstairs. Lots of space throughout the home. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. First, Last and deposit required at move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 40th Street West have any available units?
7201 40th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 7201 40th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
7201 40th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 40th Street West pet-friendly?
No, 7201 40th Street West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 7201 40th Street West offer parking?
Yes, 7201 40th Street West offers parking.
Does 7201 40th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 40th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 40th Street West have a pool?
No, 7201 40th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 7201 40th Street West have accessible units?
No, 7201 40th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 40th Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 40th Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 40th Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 40th Street West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer
University Place Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College