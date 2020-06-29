All apartments in University Place
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

6014 63rd St Ct W

6014 63rd Street Court West · No Longer Available
Location

6014 63rd Street Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Move In Special**Gorgeous 2 Bedroom University Place Home in Springwater Gated Community - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,350.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,350.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

**Move-in Special! Receive $500 off your 1st full month of rent AND we will waive the $250 admin fee AND refund the application fees if taking possession by 10/15**

Description:
Rare, Elegant & Private stand-alone condo house nestled in what feels like a nature preserve. Smartly restyled office and/or bright walk-out lower level could easily be 3rd bedroom. Sophisticated kitchen with a new wine bar and a nook with a view of the woods. Pristine hardwoods and refreshed finishes impress. Restful master suite takes in views. Open concept formals share gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. No stairs from drive or garage to the home. HOA covers exterior & landscaping for huge acre lot!

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5127023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have any available units?
6014 63rd St Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 6014 63rd St Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
6014 63rd St Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 63rd St Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 63rd St Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 6014 63rd St Ct W offers parking.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 63rd St Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have a pool?
No, 6014 63rd St Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have accessible units?
No, 6014 63rd St Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 63rd St Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 63rd St Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 63rd St Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
