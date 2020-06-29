6014 63rd St Ct W

Amenities

**Move In Special**Gorgeous 2 Bedroom University Place Home in Springwater Gated Community - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,350.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,350.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



**Move-in Special! Receive $500 off your 1st full month of rent AND we will waive the $250 admin fee AND refund the application fees if taking possession by 10/15**



Description:

Rare, Elegant & Private stand-alone condo house nestled in what feels like a nature preserve. Smartly restyled office and/or bright walk-out lower level could easily be 3rd bedroom. Sophisticated kitchen with a new wine bar and a nook with a view of the woods. Pristine hardwoods and refreshed finishes impress. Restful master suite takes in views. Open concept formals share gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. No stairs from drive or garage to the home. HOA covers exterior & landscaping for huge acre lot!



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



