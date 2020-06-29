4139 Ridge Road West

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler - Welcome home to this rambler 3 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood of University Place. Close to Chambers Bay, shopping, schools, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has attached garage and plenty of living space. Large Living room with built in wood burning fireplace and large bay windows. Nice Kitchen w/eat in area. enclosed fenced back yard. Near Chamber's Bay Golf Course, shopping, schools & more! Deposit $2000 App $50 . Additional landscaping monthly charge of $135.



For showing or more info, please Contact:



Naomi Burke

253-683-0093



BCI Properties, LLC

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

9702 South Tacoma Way, Ste. 106

Lakewood, WA 98499

Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010



(RLNE4448628)