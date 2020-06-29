All apartments in University Place
4139 Ridge Road West
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4139 Ridge Road West

4139 Ridge Road West · No Longer Available
Location

4139 Ridge Road West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler - Welcome home to this rambler 3 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood of University Place. Close to Chambers Bay, shopping, schools, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has attached garage and plenty of living space. Large Living room with built in wood burning fireplace and large bay windows. Nice Kitchen w/eat in area. enclosed fenced back yard. Near Chamber's Bay Golf Course, shopping, schools & more! Deposit $2000 App $50 . Additional landscaping monthly charge of $135.

For showing or more info, please Contact:

Naomi Burke
253-683-0093

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 South Tacoma Way, Ste. 106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

(RLNE4448628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 Ridge Road West have any available units?
4139 Ridge Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 4139 Ridge Road West currently offering any rent specials?
4139 Ridge Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 Ridge Road West pet-friendly?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West offer parking?
Yes, 4139 Ridge Road West offers parking.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West have a pool?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West does not have a pool.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West have accessible units?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4139 Ridge Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4139 Ridge Road West does not have units with air conditioning.

