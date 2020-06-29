2401 Day Island Blvd W

Amenities

The Rose Cottage is a little piece of paradise on Day Island, one of Tacomas hidden gems! This University Place waterfront home boasts gorgeous sunsets and beautiful breezes. Bald eagles, seals, blue herons, porpoises and whales outside your door will entertain you for hours. Roses and a white picket fence surround the property and a grape vine provides sweet grapes in the summer. This coastal, beachy 1 1/2 story home is connected by a bridge to 27th St W and is only 5-minutes to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer, Harbor Greens and Safeway in University Place. Two turns away from Tacoma Community College, great restaurants and more. Close proximity to Hwy 16 & I-5. Located in University Places award-winning school district.