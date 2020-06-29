All apartments in University Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:00 PM

2401 Day Island Blvd W

2401 West Day Island Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

2401 West Day Island Boulevard West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

The Rose Cottage is a little piece of paradise on Day Island, one of Tacomas hidden gems! This University Place waterfront home boasts gorgeous sunsets and beautiful breezes. Bald eagles, seals, blue herons, porpoises and whales outside your door will entertain you for hours. Roses and a white picket fence surround the property and a grape vine provides sweet grapes in the summer. This coastal, beachy 1 1/2 story home is connected by a bridge to 27th St W and is only 5-minutes to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer, Harbor Greens and Safeway in University Place. Two turns away from Tacoma Community College, great restaurants and more. Close proximity to Hwy 16 & I-5. Located in University Places award-winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have any available units?
2401 Day Island Blvd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 2401 Day Island Blvd W currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Day Island Blvd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Day Island Blvd W pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W offer parking?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have a pool?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have accessible units?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Day Island Blvd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Day Island Blvd W does not have units with air conditioning.
