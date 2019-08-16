9904 223rd Place, NE

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 $3100 / 2620 sqft Large 4 Bedrooms 2.5 bath
$3100 / 4br - 2620ft2 - 2880 / 4br - 2620ft - Large 4 Bedrooms 2.5 bath with attached garage
Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath & a bonus room. 2 car attached garage.
Freshly painted full house interior.
New carpet on first floor with large Kitchen opening to an oversized Family room.
Walk-in Pantry, Wired speakers, Appliances included!!!
Walking distance to Award winning Lake Washington school, MS Connector bus, shopping and restaurants, trails & parks.
Minutes to MSFT & Redmond Town Center.
Laundry: In Unit
Parking type: Garage
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Washer in Unit, Dryer in Unit, Fire Place
Heating/cooling: Heat: forced air, Double pane / Storm windows
Wiring: Cable-ready, High-speed internet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/60165p
Property Id 60165
(RLNE5030516)