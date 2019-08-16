9904 223rd Place, NE

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath & a bonus room. 2 car attached garage.



Freshly painted full house interior.



New carpet on first floor with large Kitchen opening to an oversized Family room.



Walk-in Pantry, Wired speakers, Appliances included!!!



Walking distance to Award winning Lake Washington school, MS Connector bus, shopping and restaurants, trails & parks.



Minutes to MSFT & Redmond Town Center.



Laundry: In Unit

Parking type: Garage

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Washer in Unit, Dryer in Unit, Fire Place

Heating/cooling: Heat: forced air, Double pane / Storm windows

Wiring: Cable-ready, High-speed internet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/60165p

Property Id 60165



(RLNE5030516)