4024 South 158th St, Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Tukwila town home condo 2 bed 1.5 bath w/1 car garage & 1 open parking space, W/S included in rent! Move-In ready NOW! - Welcome home to this retro but large town home condo available NOW! The condo is located in the Chalet South Condominiums close to freeway access, the light rail and shopping and restaurants. The large 1048 s/f end unit with fenced rear patio and garden area is light and bright. Main floor entrance and opens to the kitchen area with pass thru to the dining and living room area. Wood burning fireplace and half bath complete the main floor. Second floor is two large bedrooms with good closet space and a shared full bathroom. Water and Sewer are included in the rent. 1 car garage attached to the building plus open parking for under 24 hour parking periods. Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a viewing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3011976)