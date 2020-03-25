All apartments in Tukwila
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
4024 South 158th St, Unit G
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

4024 South 158th St, Unit G

4024 South 158th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4024 South 158th Street, Tukwila, WA 98188
McMicken

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tukwila town home condo 2 bed 1.5 bath w/1 car garage & 1 open parking space, W/S included in rent! Move-In ready NOW! - Welcome home to this retro but large town home condo available NOW! The condo is located in the Chalet South Condominiums close to freeway access, the light rail and shopping and restaurants. The large 1048 s/f end unit with fenced rear patio and garden area is light and bright. Main floor entrance and opens to the kitchen area with pass thru to the dining and living room area. Wood burning fireplace and half bath complete the main floor. Second floor is two large bedrooms with good closet space and a shared full bathroom. Water and Sewer are included in the rent. 1 car garage attached to the building plus open parking for under 24 hour parking periods. Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a viewing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3011976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

