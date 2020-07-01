Amenities
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available NOW in Tukwila!
Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, Black River Raparian Forest and Wetlands, and much more. Quick access to I405 and I5.
Features:
- Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: 2-door refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Beautiful hardwood flooring
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Private balcony
- Fireplace.
The smoke-free community includes and swimming pool and spa.
Rental Terms:
One Ssmall dog welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32, Tukwila, Washington 98188.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/15278-Sunwood-Blvd-Apt-C32-Tukwila-WA-98188.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
