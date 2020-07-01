Amenities

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available NOW in Tukwila!



Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, Black River Raparian Forest and Wetlands, and much more. Quick access to I405 and I5.



Features:

- Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: 2-door refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave

- Beautiful hardwood flooring

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Private balcony

- Fireplace.



The smoke-free community includes and swimming pool and spa.



Rental Terms:

One Ssmall dog welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32, Tukwila, Washington 98188.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/15278-Sunwood-Blvd-Apt-C32-Tukwila-WA-98188.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5403659)