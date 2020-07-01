All apartments in Tukwila
15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32

15278 Sunwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15278 Sunwood Boulevard, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available NOW in Tukwila!

Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, Black River Raparian Forest and Wetlands, and much more. Quick access to I405 and I5.

Features:
- Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: 2-door refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Beautiful hardwood flooring
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Private balcony
- Fireplace.

The smoke-free community includes and swimming pool and spa.

Rental Terms:
One Ssmall dog welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32, Tukwila, Washington 98188.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/15278-Sunwood-Blvd-Apt-C32-Tukwila-WA-98188.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5403659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have any available units?
15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have?
Some of 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 currently offering any rent specials?
15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 pet-friendly?
No, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 offer parking?
No, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 does not offer parking.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have a pool?
Yes, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 has a pool.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have accessible units?
No, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 does not have accessible units.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15278 Sunwood Blvd Apt C32 has units with air conditioning.

