All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 15210 Macadam Road S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
15210 Macadam Road S
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:58 PM

15210 Macadam Road S

15210 Macadam Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15210 Macadam Road South, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 2bed/1.5bath condo with partial mountain view from newly renovated balcony. Gorgeous wood beamed vaulted ceilings and an open living and dining area with electric and wood burning fireplaces. Includes granite counter tops, wood flooring, updated bathroom, plus washer, dryer and more! Two reserved parking spaces (1 covered) and a community pool. Minutes from I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1550.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 Macadam Road S have any available units?
15210 Macadam Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 15210 Macadam Road S have?
Some of 15210 Macadam Road S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 Macadam Road S currently offering any rent specials?
15210 Macadam Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 Macadam Road S pet-friendly?
No, 15210 Macadam Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S offer parking?
Yes, 15210 Macadam Road S offers parking.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15210 Macadam Road S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S have a pool?
Yes, 15210 Macadam Road S has a pool.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S have accessible units?
No, 15210 Macadam Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S have units with dishwashers?
No, 15210 Macadam Road S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15210 Macadam Road S have units with air conditioning?
No, 15210 Macadam Road S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA
Fife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College