15210 Macadam Road S

Beautiful 2bed/1.5bath condo with partial mountain view from newly renovated balcony. Gorgeous wood beamed vaulted ceilings and an open living and dining area with electric and wood burning fireplaces. Includes granite counter tops, wood flooring, updated bathroom, plus washer, dryer and more! Two reserved parking spaces (1 covered) and a community pool. Minutes from I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1550.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.